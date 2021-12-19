Motco Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Motco raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,307,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

