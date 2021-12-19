Motco Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Motco cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,892.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,737.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

