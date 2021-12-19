Motco Has $120,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23.

