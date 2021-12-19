Motco Has $84,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Sysco were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

