M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

