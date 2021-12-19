M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,750,000 after purchasing an additional 260,411 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $107.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 291.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

