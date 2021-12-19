Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 710,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07.
Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. Research analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 267,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,350,000 after acquiring an additional 57,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Mueller Industries Company Profile
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
