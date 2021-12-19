Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 710,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. Research analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 267,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,350,000 after acquiring an additional 57,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

