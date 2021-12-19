MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Up 21.8% in November

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 236,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.04. 506,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

