NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NC traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 22,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,030. The firm has a market cap of $221.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.