National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a C$149.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$150.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR stock opened at C$164.12 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.92 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$159.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$145.10.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares in the company, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.