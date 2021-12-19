NativeCoin (N8V) 1-Day Volume Tops $109.00

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $327,520.18 and $109.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00236727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00530185 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

