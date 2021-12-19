Natural Investments LLC Reduces Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Natural Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 197,250 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for 34.1% of Natural Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Natural Investments LLC owned about 0.68% of Teledyne Technologies worth $135,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $87,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $119,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $417.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $350.01 and a one year high of $465.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.66 and a 200 day moving average of $436.60.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

