Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 519,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Neovasc alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. 263,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $38.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 979.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neovasc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.