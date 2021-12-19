NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. NETSTREIT reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 442,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 354,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 102,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $860.66 million, a P/E ratio of 127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.