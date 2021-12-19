Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NBO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years.

NBO stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

In related news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $35,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $106,636 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,121 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

