New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Rayonier worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 156,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,898,000 after buying an additional 242,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

