Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Up 25.7% in November

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $16.76 on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

