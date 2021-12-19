Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NEGG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 669,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,098. Newegg Commerce has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $167,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

