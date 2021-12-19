Nexo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Nexo has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $13.43 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004769 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040834 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006990 BTC.
Nexo Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “
Nexo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
