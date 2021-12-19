NEXT Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $845,229.24 and $2,566.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00330633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

