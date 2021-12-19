North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Short Interest Update

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,598 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 831,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North Mountain Merger stock remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. North Mountain Merger has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

