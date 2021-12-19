Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Down 26.0% in November

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 888,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NVO traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. 5,775,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 947.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

