Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $107.63 and last traded at $109.07. Approximately 151,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 959,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.08.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.