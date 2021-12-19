Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,542,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS opened at $119.89 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $133.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

