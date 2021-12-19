ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Up 40.9% in November

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ObsEva by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 165,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 2,073,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,085. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.