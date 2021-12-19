Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 241%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

NYSE OXY opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.