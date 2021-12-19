Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 241%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OXY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

NYSE OXY opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

