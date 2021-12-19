ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $5,222.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.40 or 0.08272663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,451.23 or 0.99976506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002650 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.