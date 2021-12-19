OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OKCash has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $4,003.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,702.47 or 0.99340931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00032633 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.28 or 0.00921639 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,922,258 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

