OncoCyte’s (OCX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 131.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OCX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. 1,393,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.74. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 45.5% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,960,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 613,620 shares during the period. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 3.4% during the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 573,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 483,320 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in OncoCyte by 146.5% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 476,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 283,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 127.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 215,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

