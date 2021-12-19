Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Update

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 395,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Onion Global during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onion Global in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onion Global during the second quarter valued at $431,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onion Global alerts:

OG remained flat at $$2.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,447. Onion Global has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.