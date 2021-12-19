Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the November 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,749,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

