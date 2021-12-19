Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in November

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

ORKLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

