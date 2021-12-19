Pantheon Investment Group LLC Purchases 192 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.6% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $487.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $451.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.39. The stock has a market cap of $458.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $496.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

