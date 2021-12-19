Pantheon Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.3% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

