Pantheon Investment Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $267.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.57.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

