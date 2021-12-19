Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.2 days.

Shares of PRXXF stock remained flat at $$16.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 892. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Paradox Interactive AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRXXF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

