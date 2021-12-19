Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,468 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Man Group plc bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 14.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $30.01 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,550. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

