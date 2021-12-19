Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,462 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 89,884 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 116,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $905,000.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $182.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

RGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.