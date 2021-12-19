Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 875 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRLN opened at $23.06 on Friday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 45.85% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $17.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

