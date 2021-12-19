Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.30.

URI stock opened at $332.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.35 and its 200 day moving average is $342.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.