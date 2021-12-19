Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 21 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDXX opened at $616.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.23 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

