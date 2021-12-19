Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 203.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

NYSE PSX opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

