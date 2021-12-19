Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 41.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Datadog were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Datadog by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,480,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,079,000 after buying an additional 237,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $170.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,215.34 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $2,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total transaction of $23,019,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,864,145 shares of company stock worth $470,569,495. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

