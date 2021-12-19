Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $38,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 143,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $5,565,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

NYSE:SKX opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

