Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 518.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $126.65 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.82.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

