Patron Partners LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 432,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Shares of C opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

