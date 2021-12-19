Patron Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

