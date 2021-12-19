PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $74,987.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $74,987.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 55.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

