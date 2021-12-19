PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.96. 325,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,892. The company has a market capitalization of $254.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.47. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

