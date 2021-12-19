Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the November 15th total of 474,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 789.0 days.

Shares of POFCF stock remained flat at $$1.45 on Friday. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.